NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.11.2025 13:45:00
History Says Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Meta Stock
After reporting third-quarter earnings, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has taken a tumble. It's now down around 25% from its all-time high, and it has many investors, including myself, wondering if now is the time to buy the stock on the dip. While there are concerns surrounding how much Meta is spending on AI infrastructure, I think this is table stakes for being a big tech company right now. Furthermore, this isn't wasted funds; these are real computing products that can also be repurposed if AI doesn't live up to its hype.I think history supports this notion that now is a great time to buy the stock, and investors should be adding to their position whenever they have the chance, as Meta is still a strong and dominant business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!