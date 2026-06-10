Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim launches industry's first carbon capture test platform to validate advanced technologies



10.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



CaptureLab in France enables testing and scale-up of advanced capture technologies for Holcim and third-party partners

Open innovation model enables manufacturers, startups and researchers to easily connect and test different carbon capture systems

Platform launch begins with first pilot project in partnership with Air Liquide

Holcim has launched the sector’s first industrial-scale carbon capture test platform in Martres-Tolosane, France, to enable field testing and validation of advanced technologies alongside valued third-party partners. Developed by Holcim R&D teams in Switzerland and France, CaptureLab enables Holcim, as well as manufacturers, startups and researchers, to test breakthrough carbon capture technologies and adapt them to cement manufacturing. The 2 500m² platform is capable of analyzing and processing real-world emissions – predominantly nitrogen, oxygen, CO2, water and trace impurities – from the cement industry. Its plug-and-play architecture accommodates different carbon capture systems that can be easily connected to Holcim’s Martres-Tolosane plant. Ram Muthu, Head of Group Operational Excellence: “With CaptureLab, Holcim has built a unique facility to test and scale the most advanced carbon capture technologies through an agile, open innovation model with our valued partners. Validated technologies will be used at Holcim’s own sites, advancing our industry-shaping decarbonization roadmap and contributing to the production of near-zero cement. CaptureLab will advance our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction.” For CaptureLab’s launch, Holcim is operating the platform while the first pilot project is being conducted by Air Liquide, a leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and healthcare. CaptureLab will allow Holcim’s partners to test and validate current or next-generation technologies – such as cryogenic treatment, chemical absorption, physical adsorption, membrane separation, or biological processes – in real-world conditions and at scale. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

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