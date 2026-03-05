Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
05.03.2026 07:00:03
Holcim recognized as Global Top Employer for 2026
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
With 27 of its markets certified, Holcim achieved a global score of 87%, outperforming the global benchmark. The company ranked highest in areas including Ethics & Integrity, Learning, and Business Strategy, reflecting the culture of performance and value creation that is driving Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO: “A strategic growth driver of Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy is our culture of performance and value creation for people, customers and shareholders. We call this the Holcim Spirit, centered on purpose, people and performance. Today’s award goes to my more than 45 000 colleagues who live the Holcim Spirit every day and who make Holcim the best place to work.”
Carmen Diaz, Chief People & Sustainability Officer: “We are creating the best workplace where talent is nurtured through programs such as our Holcim University, diversity is celebrated, employees are engaged, and health and safety is our top priority. This recognition is a reflection of how we are fulfilling our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction.”
The Top Employer benchmark evaluates companies against global standards in career development, learning, well-being, and compensation practices. Companies that receive the Global Top Employer designation must be certified as a Regional Top Employer in a minimum number of countries and regions, including the country of their global headquarters.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2285922 05.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AG
|
17:58
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SMI fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Verluste in Zürich: So performt der SMI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Verluste in Zürich: Das macht der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Optimismus in Zürich: Das macht der SLI am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: So performt der SMI am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse Zürich: SLI zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07:00
|Holcim recognized as Global Top Employer for 2026 (EQS Group)