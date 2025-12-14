Tesla Aktie
Human Spaceflight: No Longer Possible Without SpaceX
In June 2025, the bromance between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk turned into a public feud. Upset by rising government debt, the SpaceX CEO called the president's new "Big Beautiful" budget bill "disgusting," and an "abomination" -- to which the president responded with threats to save money by canceling government contracts with SpaceX and its Starlink subsidiary. The argument threatened to spiral out of control until Musk played his trump card (pun intended): If the U.S. government no longer required SpaceX's services, then it shouldn't mind SpaceX decommissioning its Dragon space capsules, used to shuttle astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS).Musk withdrew the threat within hours, but the point had been made. Shortly thereafter, the feud simmered down. And why? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
