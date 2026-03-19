Julius Bär Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968

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19.03.2026 06:59:18

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published

19.03.2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Zurich, 19 March 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place on Thursday, 09 April 2026. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/agm.

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 521 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2294084

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294084  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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