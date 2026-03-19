Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
|
19.03.2026 06:59:18
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 19 March 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place on Thursday, 09 April 2026. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/agm.
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2294084
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294084 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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