Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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18.08.2026 22:29:36
IPhone 18 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Variable-Aperture Camera
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max may offer a camera feature that will not be available on the smaller iPhone 18 Pro, according to leaker Ice Universe. The Pro Max is reportedly set to exclusively feature a variable-aperture main camera, potentially making it the first iPhone to offer the technology.
Previous reports suggested that both Pro models would receive the feature. However, leaked files from Apple supplier Tata Electronics reportedly pointed specifically to the iPhone 18 Pro Max and referenced Sony's IMX905 sensor with variable-aperture support.
A variable aperture could give users greater control over depth of field, allowing for sharper subjects or stronger background blur, while potentially improving low-light photography. Apple has used a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture on its Pro main cameras since the iPhone 14 Pro.
The Pro Max could also receive exclusive telephoto upgrades, including 6x optical zoom and more advanced five-refraction prism technology, while the smaller Pro model may offer 5x-6x zoom. The reports remain unconfirmed, however, with conflicting information suggesting Apple could still bring some or all of these camera upgrades to both models.
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