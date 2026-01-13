Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
13.01.2026 22:00:00
Is Amazon Stock About to Have Its Best Year Ever?
In this video, I will discuss Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and why I believe 2026 will be the best year for the stock and its shareholders. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 8, 2026. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
14.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Amazon pushes suppliers for cuts ahead of Supreme Court tariff ruling (Financial Times)
|
13.01.26