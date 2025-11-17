Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
17.11.2025 06:30:00
Is Amazon the Real Winner of the 2025 AI Cloud Race?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been in the news recently, mainly for its $38 billion deal with OpenAI. This partnership, which involves OpenAI running artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference workloads on AWS' cloud infrastructure, has put Amazon at the forefront of the AI cloud discussion.Image source: Amazon.Over the past few years, Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud have been quickly gaining the attention of developers, start-ups, and businesses. While Azure has been benefiting from its deep integration with OpenAI's models, Google Cloud has leveraged Gemini AI models and other AI tools to drive enterprise adoption. On the other hand, Amazon seemed to be lagging as it was known mainly for leveraging AI to improve its e-commerce, cloud, and advertising offerings, rather than leading AI innovation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!