AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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16.05.2026 16:45:00
Is AMD a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has always seemed to be a second-place company, no matter what computing era it was in. Currently, it's well behind Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, and is being dramatically outperformed in nearly every growth category. This echoes what Intel did to AMD in the early 2000s.But even though AMD isn't winning as much as these two did in their respective eras, it doesn't mean that AMD can't be a solid investment in its own right for the right price. So, is AMD a top AI stock to buy now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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