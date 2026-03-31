Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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31.03.2026 15:35:00

Is Microsoft Stock a Value Trap?

The definition of a value trap: A highly regarded stock that tumbles, that may look like an obvious buy, but is actually declining due to genuine problems within the business.Most investors regard Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a world-class company. Its tech empire is far-reaching, and the company is deeply involved in the growing market related to artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft stock is also currently enduring its second-worst drawdown of the past 10 years. The stock is down 33% from all-time highs set in late October 2025.Is this decline a gift for long-term investors, or has Microsoft lost its fastball?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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