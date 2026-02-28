Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
28.02.2026 17:15:00
Is Microsoft the Next Alphabet?
Is Microsoft the Next Alphabet?
It may seem like an odd question, asking if Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the next Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), especially since they are both multitrillion-dollar companies. But I'm not talking about one company copying the other in terms of product or strategy. Instead, I'm talking about how the stock behaves.Alphabet's stock went through a fairly long stretch of undervaluation before rocketing higher throughout most of 2025. Now, Microsoft is entering a stretch where I think it could be undervalued.So, if Microsoft stock follows in the footsteps of Alphabet, now could be a genius time to buy the stock.
