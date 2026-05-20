Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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20.05.2026 17:45:00

Is Netflix the Next Trillion-Dollar Company?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) already changed how the world watches entertainment. It built the leading global streaming platform, expanded into more than 190 countries, and became one of the most profitable media companies in the world.Now investors are asking a bigger question: Could Netflix eventually become a trillion-dollar company?At first glance, that sounds ambitious. Netflix already carries a massive valuation, and subscriber growth has slowed from its early hyper-growth years. But the company is also evolving in ways that could significantly increase its long-term profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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