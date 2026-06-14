NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.06.2026 04:01:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?
Few companies have ever defined a technology shift the way Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has defined the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Its chips sit at the center of nearly every major AI project, and the stock has been one of the market's best performers over the past few years. A run like that keeps one question permanently in the air: at nearly $5 trillion in market value, is there still room for the stock to climb?There is a great contrast between Nvidia's business momentum and the stock's recent performance. The chipmaker reported another quarter of accelerating growth last month, yet the growth stock sits about 13% below its all-time high and has gone largely sideways for months, even as the broader market climbed.Is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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