Is Oracle Stock a Good Buy While It's Trading Below $150?

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a stock that I knew would have tremendous potential due to artificial intelligence (AI), as demand for its databases would be significant. More computing is being done in the cloud, and Oracle’s business should stand to benefit significantly from these opportunities.

While the stock soared 58% in 2024 and would continue rising the following year, it's been a much different story this year. It's down 26%, and trading at well under $150 -- nowhere near its 52-week high of more than $322.

Could now be a good time to buy the stock, or is Oracle still likely heading lower?

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