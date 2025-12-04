NVIDIA Aktie
Is Palantir's Deal With Nvidia a Game Changer?
Among megacap technology stocks, no other company has benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution more than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Over the last three years, its shares have skyrocketed 960%, propelling the company's market capitalization to $4.4 trillion and making it the most valuable business in the world.Perhaps the largest beneficiary of AI beyond the "Magnificent Seven" is data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), whose shares gained more than 2,000% since ChatGPT was released three years ago.It was only a matter of time before these two AI darlings synced up. Now, with Nvidia and Palantir joining forces, investors are surely wondering if the recent partnership could redefine the AI landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
