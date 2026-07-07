Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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07.07.2026 08:05:00

Is the SpaceX IPO Officially Overhyped?

Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) (SpaceX) initial public offering (IPO) was undoubtedly the most hyped IPO in recent stock market memory. It didn't disappoint, either, setting the record for the largest IPO in stock market history, with an initial valuation of around $1.77 trillion. Now, it's valued at over $2.1 trillion as of market close on July 2.In the short time since its June 12 IPO, SpaceX's stock is relatively flat (from the price the average investor could have paid), experiencing roller coaster ups and downs. Still, there's a lot of hype surrounding both the company and the stock -- but is it overhyped? It depends on how you define it.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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