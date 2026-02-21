Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
21.02.2026 16:46:00
Is Walmart Still a Buy After Its Strong Run?
As consumer confidence has collapsed, investors have increasingly turned to more defensive names when it comes to retailers. This has helped Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) stock get off to a strong start to the year, up about 13% year to date, as of this writing. With the retail giant recently reporting its fourth-quarter results, let's take a closer look to see whether the stock's momentum can continue.One of the more interesting things about the Walmart story over the past few years is that the retailer has been attracting more affluent shoppers. This has been an important growth driver, especially as lower-income consumers have been stressed due to inflation and tariffs. This showed up once again in Q4, with the company calling out strength in households earning more than $100,000 a year, while sales from households making below $50,000 were weak. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
