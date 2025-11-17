NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 06:00:00

Jensen Huang Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Stock Investors

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently held its GTC conference in Washington, D.C., and CEO Jensen Huang made several big announcements. The chipmaker is seeing significant demand for its most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), and it's going to be working with the U.S. Department of Energy.Both announcements bode well for the future of Nvidia and indicate that it still has plenty of potential upside for investors. Here's a closer look at the details.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten