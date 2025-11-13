Mercedes-Benz Group Aktie
WKN: 710000 / ISIN: DE0007100000
|
13.11.2025 09:41:43
LG To Solidify Partnership With Mercedes-Benz Using Competencies In Vehicle Components Business
(RTTNews) - LG Electronics (LGEIY.OB) announced that executives from LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek met with Mercedes-Benz AG (MBG.MI) to discuss expanded collaboration under LG's One LG Solution strategy. The meeting took place on November 13 at LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Seoul. The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation to support Mercedes-Benz's vision for the future of mobility - including the transition to electric vehicles and the establishment of a sustainable global production network driven by digitalization and automation.
At the meeting, LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek presented their next-generation solutions in EV components, batteries, displays and autonomous driving sensors, seeking new ways to strengthen integration.
