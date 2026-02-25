Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
25.02.2026 18:15:00
Lumen Technologies vs. Nokia: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?
Both Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are telecommunications giants, but they're now focusing on servicing the hot artificial intelligence (AI) sector.Based on its stock performance, it appears Wall Street approves of Lumen's pivot from consumer internet offerings to a fiber-optic network dedicated to AI's high-bandwidth needs. Lumen shares traded up about 80% over the past 12 months through the week ending Feb. 20. Nokia's AI focus also seems to have gained Wall Street's favor as its shares rose nearly 60% in that time.Between Lumen and Nokia, one looks like the superior stock choice to capitalize on the AI market. That company is Nokia, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
