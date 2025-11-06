NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.11.2025 11:45:00
Meet the Super Semiconductor Stock Crushing Nvidia and Broadcom Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) development requires a significant amount of computing power, which is why most of it happens inside gigantic data centers. This infrastructure includes thousands of advanced chips from suppliers like Nvidia and Broadcom. Together, those two companies have created trillions of dollars in value for investors over the last few years.Now, the AI boom is starting to reach smaller pockets of the semiconductor industry. Corning (NYSE: GLW) has manufactured the glass for Apple's iPhone since 2007, and it supplies some of the best fiber optic cables for connecting AI data center chips, which leads to faster processing speeds.Demand for Corning's hardware is soaring right now, propelling its stock to a 90% gain in 2025 so far. It's handily beating Nvidia and Broadcom, which have returned 46% and 59% this year, respectively. Here's why it's not too late to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
