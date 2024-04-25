|
25.04.2024 22:13:56
Microsoft Corporation Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $21.94 billion, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $18.30 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $61.86 billion from $52.86 billion last year.
Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $21.94 Bln. vs. $18.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.94 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $61.86 Bln vs. $52.86 Bln last year.
