Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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01.08.2026 16:47:00
Microsoft Just Announced Huge News for Nvidia Shareholders
If you're an Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investor, listening to what the artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers say is a must-do. These companies are huge clients, purchasing billions of dollars' worth of computing equipment from it. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just made a big announcement regarding its plans, and it bodes well for the chipmaker.This should be music to Nvidia investors' ears, but the market may not be as receptive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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