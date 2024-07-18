Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Designer App To Create Images

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has officially launched its AI-powered Designer App, where users can generate images and designs with the help of text prompts.

Designer app is now available in more than 80 languages on the web, available as a free mobile app on Android as well as iOS, and as an app on Windows.

The latest "prompt templates" option offers ideas, styles, and descriptions, which could be customized based on the user's need with the help of AI.

Additionally, the users can create personalized stickers, emojis, clip art, wallpapers, monograms, avatars, and more, by providing simple descriptions.

The platform will help users to turn their photos into new images with the "Restyle image" option, and add custom frames to their images with the "Frame image" option.

The app has also integrated with Microsoft products such as Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Photos.

Moreover, the company is planning to launch an update to the app on Word, where users can ask to create a banner for the document, and the design will be generated automatically based on the content.

The tech giant encouraged people to use AI responsibly. It stated, "We have implemented a responsible AI process and taken actions to mitigate negative outcomes and further prevent misuse, including guardrails, threat monitoring, and abuse detection, and provenance technology, and we are continuously working to strengthen our safety systems to help create a safer environment".