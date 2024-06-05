Microsoft Reopens Windows 10 Beta Channel To Test New Features

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has recently announced its intention to reopen the Windows Insider Beta Channel specifically for PCs still running on Windows 10.

The purpose of this reopening is to allow users to test out "new features and more improvements to Windows 10 as needed." This move comes as the first beta build for Windows 10 since 2021, according to Bleeping Computer.

One of the key points to note is that users have the option to join the Windows 10 Beta Channel, irrespective of whether their PC meets the compatibility requirements for Windows 11. Microsoft has made it clear that Windows 10 users meeting the technical requirements for Windows 11 will not be automatically upgraded to the new version should they choose to switch to the beta OS version. However, a switch to the Canary or Dev channels will necessitate an upgrade to Windows 11.

Despite these changes, it's important to bear in mind that the end-of-support date for Windows 10 remains set for October 14, 2025. After this date, Microsoft will no longer offer support for Windows 10, which means the discontinuation of technical support and security updates, unless users choose to purchase them. This timeline remains unchanged regardless of joining the Beta Channel.

It's worth noting that despite the upcoming end-of-support deadline, Windows 10 continues to be the most widely used Windows version based on available metrics. Microsoft has also mentioned in a blog post that the features and experiences in Windows 10 builds released to the Beta Channel might not necessarily see a full release, as the company is experimenting with various concepts and collecting feedback.

Additionally, Microsoft has communicated that pricing details for extended Windows 10 updates for consumers will be disclosed later this year or closer to the end-of-life deadline, as per their interaction with Windows Latest.