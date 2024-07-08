Microsoft Reportedly Wants Its Employees In China To Ditch Android And Use IPhones

(RTTNews) - An internal Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) memo leaked to Bloomberg reveals that starting in September 2024, all employees based in China and Hong Kong will be mandated to use an iPhone 15 for authentication when logging into company systems. The change is partly attributed to the unavailability of the Google Play Store in mainland China, despite its accessibility in Hong Kong.

In China, Android users typically rely on app stores operated by Huawei or Xiaomi, which Microsoft has now restricted access to. As a result, the company will require its Chinese-based employees to use Apple devices exclusively for identity verification when accessing work computers or phones. This policy aims to ensure that all employees adopt the Microsoft Authenticator password manager and Identity Pass app to bolster security.

The decision to implement this security-focused policy for Microsoft's Chinese team members follows a string of significant security breaches in the company's systems. One breach occurred in the summer of 2023 when a Chinese-based group gained unauthorized access to Outlook email accounts in the US and Europe. Subsequently, Microsoft rolled out the Secure Future Initiative program in November 2023 to fortify its cybersecurity measures. However, in early January 2024, the company revealed that a Russia-based hacker group had infiltrated the email accounts of some of Microsoft's senior executives. Consequently, Microsoft emphasized that security would be its top priority going forward and indicated that employees' compensation and bonuses could be affected by their contributions to cybersecurity, as per neowin.

As per the memo, employees who currently use an Android smartphone will be provided with an iPhone 15 by the company. Microsoft is in the process of establishing designated locations within its Chinese facilities where employees can pick up their new iPhones.