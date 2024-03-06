06.03.2024 22:01:30

Microsoft To End Support For Amazon's Android App Store On Windows 11

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced that users would no longer be able to download Android apps on Windows 11 from Amazon's (AMZN) app store, which was launched three years ago.

"Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android or WSA," the IT giant stated. "As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025."

WSA was a follow-up version of version of Windows Subsystem for Linux or WSL, which was available on Windows 10 to download Linux apps and run Linux command-line tools and scripts.

WSL offered Linux software compatibility with continuous improvement. It was easier to install and use when compared to Amazon's app store which offered limited options from the start. However, Microsoft had not disclosed the real reason behind the announcement.

The technology company informed that starting March 6, 2024 users would no longer be able to find Amazon Appstore or associated Android apps from the Microsoft Store.

"Developers will no longer be able to submit net new apps targeting Windows 11 after March 5, 2024, but developers with an existing app can continue to submit app updates until Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is fully discontinued," Amazon commented.

Amazon ensured that it would provide "a smooth end-of-support experience for developers and customers of Amazon Appstore on Windows 11".

