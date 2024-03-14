|
14.03.2024 22:57:39
Microsoft Upgrades Copilot With GPT-4 Turbo
(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced that the newly updated version of its artificial intelligence assistant Copilot with GPT-4 Turbo is now available for free one-month trial.
OpenAI model GPT-4 Turbo, trained on data up to April 2023, could be accessed by users by setting Copilot in either creative or precise mode. "For free users of Copilot in Creative mode, GPT-4 Turbo is now powering that experience," a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed. "Copilot pro users remain able to toggle GPT-4 Turbo on or off in Creative mode".
Copilot launched last year, is available on Windows 11, Bing, Microsoft 365, and the Edge browser. Its Pro tier costing $20 per month can be utilized to enhance the Office apps with artificial intelligence.
"We'll extend this benefit to our free mobile apps as well, including the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android, in the coming months," said Divya Kumar, general manager of search and AI marketing at Microsoft.
Additionally, the tech giant is also expanding Copilot to Microsoft 365. "Customers that have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will be eligible to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks," said Kumar.
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
