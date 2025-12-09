Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
09.12.2025 11:30:00
Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Cloud Computing Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
Cloud computing has recently been one of the hottest areas of tech, with companies in the space pouring tons of money into capital expenditures (capex) to build out artificial intelligence (AI) data centers to try to keep up with demand. The two largest cloud computing companies by market share, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), have both seen strong growth, although Microsoft's has been stronger, which has helped its stock outperform Amazon's.As we move into 2026, let's look at which is set to outpace the other next year.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
