Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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04.08.2026 11:00:00

Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Stock Does Wall Street Think Is the Better Buy?

Both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are coming off blistering earnings reports that helped revive interest in both stocks after a tough year, though more so for Microsoft.Microsoft and Amazon are two of the largest companies in the world by market cap, helping fuel the artificial intelligence revolution by making hundreds of billions in capital expenditures. This level of investment has drawn the ire of the bears, who are concerned that strong returns on such investments may not materialize.Which stock does Wall Street think has more upside?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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