NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.01.2026 02:10:00
My Top 5 Predictions for Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the most exciting companies to watch over the past few years. The artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant has seen revenue explode higher amid the AI boom as it's introduced new products, signed major deals, and offered investors a glimpse into what's next in the AI market. As a result, investors have flocked to this stock, helping the share price advance a mind-boggling 1,100% over the past three years.Last year, Nvidia had its ups and downs -- falling amid concerns about import tariffs and later as worries about a potential AI bubble circulated, and rising as earnings continued to climb and as the company spoke of soaring demand for its Blackwell architecture. Still, the company ended the year on a bright note, with news that it would acquire the inferencing technology of start-up Groq -- this is positive since inference is expected to be a major growth driver. And the stock finished the year with a 38% gain.Now, as we begin a new year, it's logical to wonder what's in store for Nvidia over the coming 12 months. Here are my top five predictions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
