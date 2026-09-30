Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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30.09.2026 15:40:50
Nebius Signs 50 MW Deal With AIB Data Centers
(RTTNews) - AI cloud company Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS), announced on Wednesday that it has signed a binding agreement with AIB Data Centers Inc. (AIB) for 50 megawatts of IT capacity at AIB's facility in the southeastern United States.
AIB projects that the customer prepayments under the 12-year contract, together with project debt and preferred equity will fund much of the initial development costs and reduce the need for corporate equity. The contracted capacity is supported by a 15-year electric service agreement for 65 MW at the site.
AIB said the deal follows its Texas acquisition that lifted total contracted power capacity to about 120 MW. The company continues to pursue additional long-term agreements with AI and high-performance computing customers.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Nebius are currently gaining 2.91 percent, changing hands at $244.26.
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