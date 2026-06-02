MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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02.06.2026 18:30:00
Need More MLP Income? This ETF Has You Covered.
The basic energy sector, including integrated oil companies and exploration and production outfits, among others, offers a market-beating dividend yield. Still, savvy investors can find even larger dividends in the energy patch.That's why so many income-hungry market participants turn to master limited partnerships (MLPs). Look at the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT: AMLP). One of the oldest and largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the midstream energy category, this fund carries a trailing-12-month distribution rate of 7.7%. That's more than 7 times the dividend yield on the S&P 500 and nearly triple the yield on the largest basic energy ETF.This ETF significantly boosts the MLP income proposition. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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