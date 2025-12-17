Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
17.12.2025 09:35:00
Netflix Buying Warner Bros: Terrible Mistake or Best Deal Ever?
While Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors were still mulling over their thoughts about the company's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming assets and film studios, Paramount Skydance has already added the drama of a potential hostile takeover.The market initially reacted with a thumbs-down to the Netflix announcement. While the three companies sort this out with the relevant regulatory agencies, let's evaluate whether or not the acquisition is as bad as the market anticipates or Netflix management actually has a clear plan for why this is going to be great for the company and its shareholders.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!