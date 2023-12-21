|
21.12.2023 22:22:51
Nike Inc Announces Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $13.39 billion from $13.32 billion last year.
Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $13.39 Bln vs. $13.32 Bln last year.
