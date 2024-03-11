|
11.03.2024 20:28:55
Nvidia Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
(RTTNews) - Several authors have filed a lawsuit against Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), alleging that the company's AI platform, NeMo Megatron, was trained on a dataset that illegally copied and shared their books.
The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in San Francisco, seeks unspecified damages for American authors whose copyrighted works may have been used to train NeMo's AI models, and claim that their works were used utilized their books "without consent, without credit, and without compensation."
The authors named in the lawsuit include Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian, and Stewart O'Nan, whose specific titles were allegedly used without permission, including "Ghost Walk" (2008), "Like a Love Story" (2019), and "Last Night at the Lobster" (2007).
They argue that their books formed part of a dataset of over 200,000 books that were used to train NeMo's language models before being removed due to copyright infringement concerns in October 2023. The authors are seeking a class-action lawsuit to allow other affected writers to join the legal battle against Nvidia.
This lawsuit places Nvidia among a list of companies facing legal disputes from authors and media organizations as the proposed class-action suit is the latest in a series of litigations targeting AI companies. In a similar vein, in December, a group of 11 authors sued ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its partner Microsoft for copyright infringement. The New York Times also initiated a copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft that month, alleging unauthorized use of its content in developing AI products.
