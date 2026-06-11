NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.06.2026 09:02:00
Nvidia Just Announced a Potential Windfall for Shareholders
There's no question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a successful investment for shareholders. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) still dominate gaming with a 95% share of the market. Nvidia didn't stop there, adapting its processors for all manner of technology, including cryptocurrency, autonomous driving systems, robotics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.It was the company's foray into AI that sent the stock on a blistering run, as GPUs proved equally adept at processing AI workloads. Since the advent of AI in early 2023, the stock has gained 1,330% (as of this writing), driving its market cap to $5 trillion and making it the world's most valuable company by a comfortable margin.As impressive as its returns have been, there could be much more to come, as Nvidia announced plans that will be extremely lucrative for current and future shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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