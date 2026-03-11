NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

11.03.2026 14:00:41

NVIDIA, Nebius Team Up To Develop And Deploy Next-Gen Hyperscale Cloud For AI Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) announced a partnership to develop and deploy the next generation of hyperscale cloud for the AI market.

As per the deal, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Nebius. Also, NVIDIA will support Nebius's early adoption of the latest generation of NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, helping the latter to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030.

The partnership will mainly focus on AI factory design and support, Inference, AI infrastructure deployment, and Fleet management.

In the pre-market hours, NBIS is trading at $105.66, up 9.79 percent, and NVDA is trading at $184.76, down 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.

