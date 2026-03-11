NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.03.2026 14:00:41
NVIDIA, Nebius Team Up To Develop And Deploy Next-Gen Hyperscale Cloud For AI Market
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) announced a partnership to develop and deploy the next generation of hyperscale cloud for the AI market.
As per the deal, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Nebius. Also, NVIDIA will support Nebius's early adoption of the latest generation of NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, helping the latter to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030.
The partnership will mainly focus on AI factory design and support, Inference, AI infrastructure deployment, and Fleet management.
In the pre-market hours, NBIS is trading at $105.66, up 9.79 percent, and NVDA is trading at $184.76, down 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:46
|Gefahr für KI-Aktien? DeepSeek verzichtet auf NVIDIA und AMD (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)