NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.06.2026 11:45:00
Nvidia Started the AI Boom. These 2 Stocks Could Fuel Its Next Chapter.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the undisputed winner of the artificial intelligence boom.Its graphics processing units (GPUs) became the foundation of modern AI infrastructure, powering everything from ChatGPT to autonomous driving systems. And Nvidia's data center revenue has exploded over the past few years as cloud infrastructure giants raced to build massive new AI clusters packed with thousands of GPUs.But the AI infrastructure market is evolving, and the next phase may not be dominated solely by ever-larger GPU clusters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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