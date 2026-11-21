NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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22.11.2026 00:41:01
Nvidia Without Jensen Huang: 3 Things That Could Go Right and 3 That Could Go Wrong
The resignation of Jensen Huang sent shockwaves through the investment world, with the longtime CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stepping down following allegations of multiple affairs, including with subordinates and a potential Chinese spy. With its co-founder no longer at its helm, some things will certainly change for the company.
Let's look at three things that could go right for the semiconductor stock without Huang, and three things that can go wrong.
The biggest thing that could go right with Huang gone is that Nvidia's moat remains intact. The company's moat has long been its CUDA operating system, on which most original artificial intelligence (AI) code was written and optimized for its graphics processing units (GPUs). However, with AI models now showing they can help run models on other chips in just a few days, this moat is quickly shrinking.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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21.11.26
|Nvidia affair puts Chinese spies in spotlight (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100-Börsianer nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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