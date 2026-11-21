The resignation of Jensen Huang sent shockwaves through the investment world, with the longtime CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stepping down following allegations of multiple affairs, including with subordinates and a potential Chinese spy. With its co-founder no longer at its helm, some things will certainly change for the company.

Let's look at three things that could go right for the semiconductor stock without Huang, and three things that can go wrong.

The biggest thing that could go right with Huang gone is that Nvidia's moat remains intact. The company's moat has long been its CUDA operating system, on which most original artificial intelligence (AI) code was written and optimized for its graphics processing units (GPUs). However, with AI models now showing they can help run models on other chips in just a few days, this moat is quickly shrinking.

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