Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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25.07.2026 08:00:00
Oracle Is Spending Billions on AI. Why It Might Not Pay Off.
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has made a big bet. As one of the leading suppliers of AI computing power, the company is paying billions to stay on top.Oracle plans to spend upwards of $90 billion on AI infrastructure in fiscal year 2027. About $40 billion of those expenses will be funded through new debt and equity. This level of burn has made investors nervous, and there is one big reason why the company's massive investment in AI might not pay off: state legislation. Lawmakers across the country are listening to constituents and pushing back hard on the data center boom. Concerns about constraints on power grids and water supply, as well as surging electricity costs, have made their way into legislation that's being passed quickly. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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