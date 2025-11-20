Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
20.11.2025 13:58:00
Own Tesla Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About Its Robotaxi Rollout.
Elon Musk, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, says he expects Tesla's robotaxis to operate without safety drivers by 2026. In stating on a recent earnings call that Tesla's "single biggest expansion in production" in 2026 will be the Cybercab, he's clearly expecting big things from robotaxis in 2026.There's little doubt that Tesla is taking a cautious approach to its robotaxi rollout, and for good reason. As Musk also noted on the last earnings call, Tesla is "paranoid about safety," as "All it takes is like one in 10,000 trips to go wrong, and you've got an issue."Building on the "one in 10,000" quote, interpolating National Household Travel Survey data suggests that the average daily non-highway trip in the U.S. is about 7 miles, so 10,000 non-highway trips is roughly equivalent to 70,000 miles. Alphabet-owned Waymo's average ride length is approximately 6.7 miles , so let's use that as a rough estimate of average trip length. Based on Musk's "one in 10,000" trips comment, that makes 67,000 miles before a robotaxi company has an "issue."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Geely-Aktie dennoch im Rückwärtsgang: Tesla-Konkurrent mit starkem Absatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.25
|Warum die Tesla-Aktie 2026 vor einem neuen Wachstumszyklus stehen könnte (finanzen.at)