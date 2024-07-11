|
11.07.2024 13:36:45
Pfizer Advances Once-Daily Formulation Of Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Danuglipron
(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that the company has selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study (NCT06153758).
Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies.
The ongoing open-label, randomized study is evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of immediate- and modified release formulations of danuglipron administered orally in healthy adults 18 years or older.
To date, study results have demonstrated a pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily dosing, with a safety profile consistent with prior danuglipron studies including no liver enzyme elevations observed in more than 1,400 study participants.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|26,65
|1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.