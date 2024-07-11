11.07.2024 13:36:45

Pfizer Advances Once-Daily Formulation Of Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Danuglipron

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that the company has selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study (NCT06153758).

Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies.

The ongoing open-label, randomized study is evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of immediate- and modified release formulations of danuglipron administered orally in healthy adults 18 years or older.

To date, study results have demonstrated a pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily dosing, with a safety profile consistent with prior danuglipron studies including no liver enzyme elevations observed in more than 1,400 study participants.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

12.07.24 Pfizer Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.24 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.07.24 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.07.24 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.05.24 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc. 26,65 1,06% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen