:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.03.2026 07:00:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Microsoft 10 Years From Now
Microsoft is currently the world's fourth-largest company by market capitalization, with a market cap of $2.9 trillion. However, I think two companies with smaller market caps look poised to surpass it over the next decade.While Microsoft has a strong cloud computing unit and is a leader in enterprise software, where enterprise software shakes out in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) is still a big unknown. Let's look at two companies that can grow to become bigger than Microsoft.With a market cap of $2.3 billion, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the world's fifth-largest company. Like Microsoft, it owns a fast-growing cloud computing unit. However, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is actually the market share leader, and I think the company has an advantage over Microsoft's Azure through its custom AI chips. While Microsoft is looking to develop its own custom chips, it is behind Amazon, which already has built a massive data center for Anthropic using its Trainium chips. That gives it a cost advantage, and Amazon has talked about using this cost advantage to start to really go after developing its own world-class foundational AI model.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
