AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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29.07.2026 12:28:00
Prediction: AMD Stock Could Double by 2028. Here's Why
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has long been a formidable leader in the semiconductor industry. Yet the company's true expertise now shines brightest in the design of graphics processing units (GPUs) and specialized AI accelerators. These chips are the indispensable engines of modern artificial intelligence (AI) development, enabling the massive parallel computations required to train and deploy sophisticated models.As hyperscalers race to expand their data center capacity with ever-growing capital expenditure (capex) budgets, AMD is uniquely positioned to capture a meaningful share of the infrastructure boom and deliver robust shareholder returns over the next couple of years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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