Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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18.08.2026 23:12:01
Prediction: Microsoft Will Be Worth $5 Trillion by 2029. Here's the Math.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is worth about $3.57 trillion. For the software giant to be worth $5 trillion by the end of 2029, its value needs to climb about 40% from here.The end of 2029 is about three and a third years away, so that climb works out to about 10% a year. That's the whole prediction, reduced to arithmetic.And what makes it worth taking seriously, I think, is how modest the required rate looks next to what the company just did. In fiscal 2026 (the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026), Microsoft grew revenue 18% to $331.8 billion and net income 31% to $133.7 billion. The fourth quarter alone brought $90 billion of revenue, up 18% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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17.08.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones fällt (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Handel in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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17.08.26
|Microsoft, Nebius, E.ON, RWE, Rheinmetall, Allianz, Adidas - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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17.08.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Goldman Sachs warnt: Schuldenfinanzierter KI-Boom bei Tech-Aktien wie Meta, Alphabet und Microsoft riskant (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Warum Bernstein trotz 30-Prozent-Rally weiteres Potenzial sieht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|25 940,00
|-0,77%
|Microsoft Corp.
|412,85
|-0,73%