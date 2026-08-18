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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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18.08.2026 23:12:01

Prediction: Microsoft Will Be Worth $5 Trillion by 2029. Here's the Math.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is worth about $3.57 trillion. For the software giant to be worth $5 trillion by the end of 2029, its value needs to climb about 40% from here.The end of 2029 is about three and a third years away, so that climb works out to about 10% a year. That's the whole prediction, reduced to arithmetic.And what makes it worth taking seriously, I think, is how modest the required rate looks next to what the company just did. In fiscal 2026 (the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026), Microsoft grew revenue 18% to $331.8 billion and net income 31% to $133.7 billion. The fourth quarter alone brought $90 billion of revenue, up 18% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 25 940,00 -0,77% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 412,85 -0,73% Microsoft Corp.

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