NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.05.2026 11:38:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Outperform Alphabet and Amazon Combined Over the Next 3 Years
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the market over the past three-and-a-half years. However, I wouldn't be surprised if it extends that run over the next three years. I'm so confident in its trajectory that I think it can outperform Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) combined over that period. That would make it a no-brainer buy now.So, if you think you've missed the Nvidia investment train, you haven't. Based on the math, there's a ton of upside left.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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