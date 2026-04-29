NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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29.04.2026 09:18:00

Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Will Become the Next Nvidia by 2030

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) holds roughly 85% to 92% of the artificial intelligence accelerator market today. That kind of dominance invites serious competition -- and in this case, much of it is coming from the very cloud giants currently paying Nvidia billions every quarter. The four major hyperscalers -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms -- are all aggressively developing custom AI silicon to reduce their dependence on any single supplier.One company sitting at the center of that shift is Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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