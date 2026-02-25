Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 20:00:00
Prediction: This Custom AI Chip Stock Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia has been the leading name in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market for more than three years now, exercising terrific control over this space thanks to the technological advantage its graphics processing units (GPUs) have over rivals.Nvidia still controls an impressive 81% of the AI chip market after all these years. Importantly, the company seems poised to maintain its dominant position in this space with its upcoming Vera Rubin chips, which are expected to significantly reduce AI model training and inference costs. Not surprisingly, major hyperscalers are committing to deploying Nvidia's next-generation AI chips when they become available later this year.However, Nvidia's position as the world's largest company by market cap could weigh on its stock price, along with concerns about the growing competition the company may face. As a result, it won't be surprising to see a smaller rival like Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) outperforming Nvidia stock in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
