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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.07.2026 16:00:00
Prediction: This Is Where SpaceX Stock Will Finish 2026
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) have been in a tailspin of late. The rocket company, which is also eyeing massive opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), initially soared when its shares began trading last month, but the rally has since cooled significantly. Last week, the stock fell to below its IPO price of $135, closing at just under $124 on Friday.Will the stock, which is more commonly known as just SpaceX, continue to fall, or is it likely to bounce back? Here's where I think it's headed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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